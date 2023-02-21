Bardstown couple shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former President Jimmy Carter, the country’s longest-living president, entered end-of-life hospice care Sunday.

One Bardstown couple is holding on to a special memory with him when he visited Kentucky decades ago.

On July 31, 1979, Carter came to Bardstown, Kentucky for a forum at Bardstown High School.

Owners of Bardstown Art Gallery, Jim and Jeanette Cantrell, said they came to visit the former president with their son Sean, who was 13 at the time.

A photograph signed by Carter from the White House captured the moment when Sean got the chance to ask a question.

The couple said they won’t forget what that moment meant to their son.

”I was not interested in politics,” Jim said. “I was interested in trying to make us survive. So it was all new, everything was, I didn’t know what to expect. When Sean was there, I mean, I got a kick out of watching him because he never did do anything halfway. He jumped into it; the whole nine yards.”

”We went at the very last minute,” Jeanette said. “We went into the gymnasium, and it was packed.”

Jeanette said she created several watercolor portraits of Carter. The couple said they plan on selling them for around $1,000 each.

Carter is now 98 years old.

To learn more about Bardstown Art Gallery, click or tap here.

