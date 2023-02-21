Cassie Chambers Armstrong named Kentucky State Senator for District 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong will become the next Kentucky State Senator for District 19 after being declared the winner in the city’s special election Tuesday night.

Chambers Armstrong is a sitting member of the Louisville Metro Council. She will fill the seat previously held by Morgan McGarvey, who is now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Armstrong faced off against Republican candidate Misty Glin, who recently came off a defeat in the race for a Jefferson County School Board.

