Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Britney Alba found out she was pregnant with identical twin girls six months after delivering her first set of identical twin boys. (Source: WBRC)
By Gillian Brooks and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A couple in Alabama went from a family of two to a family of six in less than two years, thanks to having two sets of twins back-to-back.

Britney and Frankie Alba welcomed their second set of identical twins, Lydia and Lynlee, this past November. Britney Alba found out she was pregnant with the girls six months after delivering their first set of identical twin brothers, Levi and Luka.

Lydia and Lynlee are monoamniotic-monochorionic twins, also known as “MoMo” or “Mono Mono” twins, meaning they shared the same placenta and amitotic sac in the womb. It is a rare and high-risk pregnancy, with an occurrence of 1 in 35,000 to 1 in 60,000 pregnancies in the United States.

“Concern set in. We realized it wasn’t just another set of twins, but a high-risk pregnancy,” Britney Alba said.

At 24 weeks, MoMo twins develop a risk for cord entanglement that can result in a stillbirth. Because of this, Britney Alba was checked into the hospital at 24 weeks pregnant so doctors could monitor the twins.

Britney Alba spent 50 days in the hospital with her husband traveling between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, so they could spend time together and with their boys.

“It was definitely a very challenging time in our lives and in our marriage, but it was definitely worth it,” Frankie Alba said.

At 32 weeks, Britney Alba delivered the girls by C-section. Following time in the NICU, the girls are now home with their mom, dad and brothers.

“After all that time in the hospital, it didn’t seem real, like it was actually going to happen. And then when it actually happened and we were all home, it was surreal,” Britney Alba said.

The couple said they are thankful for their faith, community and families for helping them through the pregnancy.

“We love it, we love the time with our family, and we cherish every moment,” Frankie Alba said.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

