Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Employee arrested after shooting at Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel

Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound...
Deputies respond to a report of multiple shots fired at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound House, Nev. on Feb. 20, 2023.(KOLO)
By Amanda Alvarado, Mike Watson and David Kohut
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A female employee at Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada was arrested after a shooting at the brothel, KOLO reports.

Authorities say they received a call Monday night about a fight between two co-workers at the brothel. When they arrived, they heard shooting and evacuated the business.

Investigators say that an employee had fired her gun and then barricaded herself in a room. She surrendered after several hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 577-5206, or email detective@lyoncounty.org. You can also anonymously make a report to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting; suspect in custody
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting; suspect in custody
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
It's Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case