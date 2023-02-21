Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others...
FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered traumatic injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.
Silver Creek School Corporation announces both lockdowns lifted
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia:' Biden says while speaking in Poland
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Russia to respect caps under START nuke treaty despite suspension