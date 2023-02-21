Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FCC Commissioner says Kentucky government ban on TikTok is ‘not quite enough’

Brendan Carr, commissioner of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
Brendan Carr, commissioner of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 20 states have banned the Chinese-owned TikTok app from government devices because of national security concerns. Kentucky is one of those states. But Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr said Tuesday more needs to be done.

“It’s not quite enough,” Carr said in an interview with WAVE News. “We need to go further, and my view even post some sort of nationwide ban which switch with the treasury department back in Washington. They are examining whether to do that or not. But this is important step in the right direction.”

Kentucky is of more than 20 states that have banned the Chinese-owned TikTok app from...
Kentucky is of more than 20 states that have banned the Chinese-owned TikTok app from government devices because of national security concerns.(WCAX)

Carr is pushing for a national TikTok ban on all devices in the U.S. He warns of Tiktok content that is a threat to the mental health of teens, contributing to self-harming behavior.

“A lot of parents think of TikTok like they think of regular social media, like Facebook where you’re seeing your friends and their contact,” Carr said. “TikTok operates fundamentally different. It’s videos being fed immediately to your kids based on an algorithm designed in Beijing. So, it’s something that’s very worrisome for parents and for national security issues.”

“Search and browsing history, keystroke patterns, biometrics. And all of that has been accessed from inside of China, at least according to allegations,” Carr said. “That’s a real threat when you look at blackmail, espionage, all sorts of maligned conduct.”

The addictive content of TikTok has earned the app the nickname “digital fentanyl.”

Congress in December banned the app on millions of federal devices.

“Well, those are important steps to take,” Carr said, “and I think that the ball does shift squarely back to the Biden administration, back in Washington DC, to take a look at this from a nationwide perspective and looking at personal devices as well.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

The prohibition-themed apartment can be booked during March 2023 with all proceeds benefiting...
Old Forester launches Sleepeasy on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville
Master P has been in Louisville on multiple occasions to help invest in addressing community...
Master P visits UofL Health to thank healthcare workers
15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery