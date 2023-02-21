FORECAST: Rain & thunder late tonight, mid-week wind & record warmth

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind ADVISORY - Wednesday 11AM - Thursday 1AM ET

Non-severe showers and storms arrive late tonight with a warm front

Record-breaking warmth and gusty winds on Wednesday and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this evening ahead of a warm front bringing showers and thunderstorms into the region after midnight.

Lows fall into the 40s around midnight before rising closer to 60 degrees before sunrise. Record warmth is expected Wednesday as we soar into the 70s for highs; Louisville’s current record high for the date is 73°.

After dealing with rain in the morning, drier conditions are expected during the afternoon as the wind gusts to near 45 MPH. A line of gusty showers (perhaps thunder) pass through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

While most of the rain exits by sunrise Thursday, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight as the cold front remains to our west.

Due to such a warm start, Thursday could feature another day of record warmth with highs in the mid-70s (the current record for Louisville is 76° set in 1996). A cold front moves in toward evening, but it may do so without rain. We’ll watch it.

We’ll cool into the 40s on Friday behind Thursday’s cold front, with additional 40s and even some light showers on Saturday. The weekend is certainly not a washout, as Saturday’s shower chance will be in the morning and will miss quite a few areas.

Sunday’s shower chance is late in the day, with a warm front arriving in advance of our next system.

Speaking of that system, we’ve declared an Alert Day for Monday as a strong low-pressure system and a cold front moving through will give us the potential for gusty winds and strong storms.

Stay tuned!

