Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Guns n’ Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun n’ Roses will be performing at Busch Stadium in September, it was announced Tuesday.

The stop is part of the band’s 2023 World Tour, which will launch on June 5 in Tel Aviv. The band will be at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 9. A presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. General tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be found by clicking here.

Guns ‘n Roses was performing at Riverport in 1991 when the Riverport Riot broke out. The band did not play again in St. Louid for more than 20 years after the riot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

StormTALK! 2/21
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Calm day before windy, warm, and stormy weather returns