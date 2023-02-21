Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Guns N’ Roses making stop in Lexington for 2023 world tour

Guns N’ Roses plot North American Summer 2020 Tour
(tcw-wfie)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Guns N’ Roses will be making a stop in Kentucky for the 2023 world tour.

The band will be performing at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sept. 6. After that concert, there will be stops made at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sept. 9 and Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville on Sept. 12.

Before coming to Lexington, Guns N’ Roses will perform at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Aug. 26.

For more information on tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

A protester holds up a sign outside of the House chamber as the House education committee...
Indiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes out of committee
Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms
Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms
Rossetta Salazar's life was changed forever after Habitat for Humanity blessed her with a new...
Ky. woman recalls Jimmy Carter helping to construct her home
It happened Monday afternoon around 1:20 on Carlisle Avenue.
VIDEO: Pickup truck plows into Lexington home