Guns N’ Roses making stop in Lexington for 2023 world tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Guns N’ Roses will be making a stop in Kentucky for the 2023 world tour.

The band will be performing at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sept. 6. After that concert, there will be stops made at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sept. 9 and Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville on Sept. 12.

Before coming to Lexington, Guns N’ Roses will perform at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Aug. 26.

