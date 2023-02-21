Imagination Library of Louisville expanding to more zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News helped bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Louisville and we have some exciting news. The program is expanding again in Jefferson County.

When parents sign up their child, they get a free book in the mail each month from birth until they reach the age of five. With the expansion from 12 zip codes to 18, Imagination Library will go from serving one-third of the county to half.

The program was already active in zip codes 40202, 40203, 40208, 40209, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, and 40218. Now families in the following zip codes can sign up their children: 40118, 40204, 40217, 40219, 40258, and 40272. The expansion is possible due to fundraising, $100,000 from the Team Kentucky non-profit assistance fund, and work done in Frankfort.

Maria Gurren, Executive Director of Imagination Library of Louisville. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)

“The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation last year to fund the cost of half of every book that goes out statewide. So that’s really helped us by cutting our costs in half and getting more books to more kids,” said Maria Gurren, the Executive Director of Imagination Library of Louisville.

If a child is signed up for Imagination Library at birth, they will have a library of 60 books by the time they graduate. Each book is carefully chosen. Some even with words in both English and Spanish.

Each month, Imagination Library of Louisville sends out 3,200 books, but that number will get bigger, and donations go far.

“Even sponsoring a month worth of books, it’s $5,000 to sponsor a month for us,” Gurren said. “And companies can have their names on the book that comes with the child’s name on it to every household.”

It’s all an effort to help build the parent/child bond, teach kids about books, and get them ready for kindergarten. To see if your child lives in one of the zip codes now active, just click here.

There’s also a link where you can find out about Imagination Library programs in other parts of our viewing area.

