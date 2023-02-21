Contact Troubleshooters
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery

John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We miss you John!

WAVE anchor and Troubleshooter John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey through a Zoom interview on Tuesday to talk about life after his back surgery.

Boel went in for surgery almost two weeks ago and said he is finally starting to feel a little better.

“I see the doctor on Thursday for my follow-up so I’m going to find out what’s going on, but finally today, almost two full weeks later I’m starting to feel better,” Boel said.

Watch the full interview above.

