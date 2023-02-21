Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky superintendent left his job hours before he was arrested for bringing a gun to school property.

The McCreary County School Board voted to accept superintendent john Gunn’s release last night.

According to an arrest citation, Gunn was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the school board building while he had a handgun.

The citation says he admitted to having the gun, and he was taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

