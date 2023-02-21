Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property

A Kentucky superintendent left his job hours before he was arrested for bringing a gun to school property.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky superintendent left his job hours before he was arrested for bringing a gun to school property.

The McCreary County School Board voted to accept superintendent john Gunn’s release last night.

According to an arrest citation, Gunn was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the school board building while he had a handgun.

The citation says he admitted to having the gun, and he was taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville

Latest News

Generic Farm File Photo
More than $800,000 announced for rural Ky. agricultural producers
The stadium said it is opening up for anyone to get a picturesque view of Thunder over...
Thunder over Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium returns
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/22
StormTALK! 2/22
Courtesy: Kentucky Science Center
Tickets on sale now for Kentucky Science Center’s ThunderBlast