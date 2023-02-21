Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run

An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot by a Louisville Metro Police...
An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer’s accidentally discharged weapon.(Storyblocks)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer’s accidentally discharged weapon, according to LMPD.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the 800 block of South 38th Street on report of multiple juvenile males who illegally entered a detached garage with a suspected stolen vehicle.

Early investigation revealed while two officers were at the scene, they could hear subjects inside the garage and had “drawn their weapon due to multiple unknown threats,” police said.

While the officers were waiting for backup, the garage door opened and multiple juveniles ran out of the garage.

Police said one officer tried to detain the subjects and his service weapon fired one bullet.

A teenager was detained from the group that ran from the garage, but did not answer police’s questions. The individual detained and other officers were not injured during the incident, and no other evidence at the scene indicated anyone else had been injured.

Around an hour later, police said they were contacted by Norton Children’s Hospital on a teenage male who had been taken there privately for a non-serious gunshot wound.

Police responded and were informed that a second teenage male had arrived at Norton’s Hospital Downtown with a non-serious gunshot wound.

The two teenagers told police conflicting statements and denied being at the South 38th Street scene.

After review of body camera footage of the incident, it was later determined the two teenagers were at the scene where the firearm discharge occurred.

The officer who accidentally fired was placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Kentucky State Police was consulted following the shooting, and LMPD was instructed to handle the ongoing investigation.

LMPD said the case will be handed over to KSP for full review before being submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for recommendations.

This is a developing story.

