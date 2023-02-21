Contact Troubleshooters
Master P visits UofL Health to thank healthcare workers

Master P has been in Louisville on multiple occasions to help invest in addressing community...
Master P has been in Louisville on multiple occasions to help invest in addressing community gun violence.(UofL Health)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller stopped by University Hospital to thank health care workers who are saving lives every day.

Master P has been in Louisville on multiple occasions to help invest in addressing community gun violence, and on Monday, he visited with UofL Health’s trauma center to experience what their team goes through.

Back in December, Miller was appointed as Honorary Chairman of the Board for Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization, also working with non-violence advocate Christopher 2X on his Future Healers program to help community youth who have experienced violence.

“That’s what I love about this program and that’s why I wanted to come here and see this, experience this, and just experience the hospital,” Miller said. “And know what Dr. Miller goes through, and all the procedures and how the hospital is ran, and just to see that we are building Future Healers at the same time, so this is important.”

Members of the UofL Health trauma team said it helps to have others from outside the health care community come in to experience and reinforce the importance of keeping people safe.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

