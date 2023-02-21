Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New security app allows for real-time communication with first responders during mass emergencies

STAT and Safe Stream announced their collaboration for a comprehensive approach toward public...
STAT and Safe Stream announced their collaboration for a comprehensive approach toward public safety.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the case of a school shooting, teachers could soon have a new tool to use

It’s a security mobile application called Safe Stream. The app partners with Strategic Threat Assessment Training, known as ‘STAT’.

The app will allow school teachers to learn from active shooter scenarios and use the Safe Stream to communicate with each other and first responders with audio, video, and text.

According to a release, these services will also benefit law enforcement, colleges, churches, or any company that may experience a fire, flood, natural disaster, or an active shooter.

Training for a new app was held Monday afternoon at the Nur Islamic School in Louisville.

”It actually goes to a portal that we created,” People Cam CEO Jou Jou Papailler said. “And from this portal, we can use this information to send to any law enforcement or first responders who need the information.”

The training was led by two retired LMPD SWAT team members. Teachers participating went through a series of active shooter situations.

”There’s a lot of training for police, and government and active shooters, the disconnect was the amount of training that was offered to civilians,” STAT Co-Founder Dale Massey said.” So we set out, as our mission, to get as many civilians trained for an active shooter event as we could.”

To learn more about STAT, click or tap here. For information about Safe Stream, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Woman in hospital after being shot in fight with boyfriend
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
LMPD: Woman shot by officer in the Valley Station neighborhood
Officers arrested 29-year-old Deterrius Brown in connection to the homicide. He was charged...
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bon Air neighborhood
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go

Latest News

Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby
Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby
There's a couple top Derby picks to look out for this year, and the Survivors Parade deadline...
11 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks top Derby picks, Survivors Parade
Jeremy Dale
Bardstown City School employee arrested on sexual abuse charges
There's a couple top Derby picks to look out for this year, and the Survivors Parade deadline...
11 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks top Derby picks, Survivors Parade