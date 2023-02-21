Contact Troubleshooters
Silver Creek School Corporation announces both lockdowns lifted

Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.
Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Silver Creek School Corporation announced that lockdowns were placed out of an abundance of caution in response to two separate incidents that occurred Tuesday morning.

The first incident caused all schools to be placed on a “secure” lockdown. Soon after an all-clear was called, a second lockdown was in place for Silver Creek High School to a potential threat. However, it was quickly determined that there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted.

This is information was provided by the school district’s Facebook page that can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

