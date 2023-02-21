Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms

Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms
Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne reflects as anniversary of War in Ukraine looms(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For much of the past year, Tatyana Hutcherson has been worried while some of her family fights for Ukraine.

She says her cousin, who’s been on the front lines, is preparing to return to the battle field after getting hurt. Her father also got hurt in the war.

“That’s their home,” Hutcherson said. “If they leave home, then that means they’re giving up their land. They’re going to fight until the very end.”

Ukrainian woman living in Fort Wayne organizes rally as she worries for loved ones’ safety

As you can imagine, it’s been difficult for Hutcherson. Hutcherson says she feels like she’s always walking on egg shells.

“They just told me to stay strong, not to cry because that shows weakness and Ukrainians are not weak and that gives me the opportunity to stay brave and stand for my country,” Hutcherson said.

Hutcherson says she’s grateful for the support she’s received here in Fort Wayne.

She says she’s planning a trip to Ukraine to help provide humanitarian aid. Hutcherson was hoping to visit sometime next month, but she says it likely won’t happen since tensions are still high.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Shepherdsville GFS distribution center
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Shepherdsville GFS distribution center
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Calm day before windy, warm, and stormy weather returns
Voting Information: Special election being held to fill empty Ky. District 19 State Senate seat
The new proposal creates a range of nine different start times to alleviate the shortage of...
JCPS Superintendent leads session on new school start time proposal
Clarksville nonprofit creating safe space for girls following CDC report on teen mental health
Clarksville nonprofit creating safe space for girls following CDC report on teen mental health