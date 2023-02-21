Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together

According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy...
According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy and then opens complimentary upgrades to available preferred seats, if needed.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – United Airlines has implemented a policy to improve family seating, making it easier for children under 12 to sit next to an adult in their party for free.

The policy includes a new seat map feature that finds seats available at the time of booking.

According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy and then opens complimentary upgrades to available preferred seats, if needed.

“In an era where more families are working in a hybrid environment, they’re traveling more often – and they’re flying United,” United chief customer officer Linda Jojo said in a news release. “We’re focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat. We look forward to rolling out more family-friendly features this year.”

The airline has been working to improve its ability to seat families together more easily since the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,...
What is Section 230, the rule that made the modern internet?
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon to return to CNN, undergo ‘formal training’
The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow