Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Shepherdsville GFS distribution center

(Atlanta News First)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police said one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting at Gordon Food Service (GFS) distribution center.

Shepherdsville Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley said that calls came around 9:31 p.m. reporting a shooting at 300 block of Gordon Industrial Drive.

Paulley said that officers arrived and found two people shot. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Descriptions of the victims and their current conditions are unknown.

The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody. That suspect will be in arraignment in Bullitt District Court on Tuesday.

Paulley said that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the distribution center and there was no threat to any of the employees.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
LMPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to Irish Hill homicide
On Sunday evening, there was an officer involved shooting in the Valley Station neighborhood...
Woman in stable condition after officer-involved shooting in Valley Station neighborhood

Latest News

New security app allows for real-time communication with first responders during mass emergencies
New security app allows for real-time communication with first responders during mass emergencies
STAT and Safe Stream announced their collaboration for a comprehensive approach toward public...
New security app allows for real-time communication with first responders during mass emergencies
Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby
Louisville Water affirms safe drinking water as chemical spill remnants not found nearby
Jeremy Dale
Bardstown City School employee arrested on sexual abuse charges