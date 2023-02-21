UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Shepherdsville GFS distribution center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police said one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting at Gordon Food Service (GFS) distribution center.

Shepherdsville Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley said that calls came around 9:31 p.m. reporting a shooting at 300 block of Gordon Industrial Drive.

Paulley said that officers arrived and found two people shot. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Descriptions of the victims and their current conditions are unknown.

The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody. That suspect will be in arraignment in Bullitt District Court on Tuesday.

Paulley said that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the distribution center and there was no threat to any of the employees.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.