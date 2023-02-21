Voting Information: Special election being held to fill empty Ky. District 19 State Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. Morgan McGarvey was elected to the U.S. Congress in November.
Today, Louisville voters will decide who takes his empty seat in the Kentucky State Senate since polls are now officially open.
All 12 of the polling locations opened up at 6 a.m. and they will stay open until 6 p.m. If someone is in line by 5:59 a.m. then they can cast their ballot.
Information below from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on the polling locations:
The Arterburn(Formerly St Matthews Community Center)310 Ten Pin Lane 40207
Atherton High School3000 Dundee Road 40205
Audubon Traditional Elementary1051 Hess Lane 40217
Central Government Center7201 Outer Loop 40228
Cyril Allgeier Community Center4101 Cadillac Court 40213
Hawthorne Elementary2301 Clarendon Avenue 40205
Highland Middle1700 Norris Place 40205
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center1000 E. Liberty Street 40204
Seneca High School3510 Goldsmith Lane 40220
Smyrna Elementary6401 Outer Loop 40228
Southern High School8620 Preston Highway 40219
Watterson Elementary3900 Breckenridge Lane 40218
