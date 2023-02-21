Voting Information: Special election being held to fill empty Ky. District 19 State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. Morgan McGarvey was elected to the U.S. Congress in November.

Today, Louisville voters will decide who takes his empty seat in the Kentucky State Senate since polls are now officially open.

All 12 of the polling locations opened up at 6 a.m. and they will stay open until 6 p.m. If someone is in line by 5:59 a.m. then they can cast their ballot.

WAVE News will be live throughout the day covering this race and we’ll bring you the results when we know who wins.

Information below from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on the polling locations:

The Arterburn(Formerly St Matthews Community Center)310 Ten Pin Lane 40207

Atherton High School3000 Dundee Road 40205

Audubon Traditional Elementary1051 Hess Lane 40217

Central Government Center7201 Outer Loop 40228

Cyril Allgeier Community Center4101 Cadillac Court 40213

Hawthorne Elementary2301 Clarendon Avenue 40205

Highland Middle1700 Norris Place 40205

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center1000 E. Liberty Street 40204

Seneca High School3510 Goldsmith Lane 40220

Smyrna Elementary6401 Outer Loop 40228

Southern High School8620 Preston Highway 40219

Watterson Elementary3900 Breckenridge Lane 40218

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.