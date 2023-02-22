Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany

19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany
19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a fire broke out at the Bicknell Park in New Albany.

According New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, around 2p.m. New Albany Fire and Police were called to Bicknell Park at Silver Street near Reno Avenue for a fire at the playground.

Firefighters got the fire out quickly and contained the fire to the playground equipment and the surrounding grounds. There is no word on the extent of the damage to the playground at this time.

19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany
19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany(WAVE)

Officers on scene began an investigation of the fire which led to the arrest of Malik B. Huston, 19. Huston was taken to the Floyd County Jail and is being charged with arson.

“The fast action taken by New Albany Fire Department personnel to extinguish the blaze and the subsequent investigation by New Albany Police personnel resulted in the responsible party being immediately identified and arrested,” Chief Bailey said. “Unfortunately, the damage caused by the irresponsible actions of Huston will disrupt the enjoyment of the park equipment for the immediate future.”

There were no report of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville

Latest News

A courtroom
Attorney at Public Defender’s Office alleges management retaliation for union involvement
Bingham’s family legacy displayed in White Allies exhibit
Bingham’s family legacy displayed in White Allies exhibit at Roots 101 Museum
2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled
2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled
Bardstown couple shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter
Bardstown couple shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter