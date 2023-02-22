LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a fire broke out at the Bicknell Park in New Albany.

According New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, around 2p.m. New Albany Fire and Police were called to Bicknell Park at Silver Street near Reno Avenue for a fire at the playground.

Firefighters got the fire out quickly and contained the fire to the playground equipment and the surrounding grounds. There is no word on the extent of the damage to the playground at this time.

19-year-old arrested after playground fire in New Albany (WAVE)

Officers on scene began an investigation of the fire which led to the arrest of Malik B. Huston, 19. Huston was taken to the Floyd County Jail and is being charged with arson.

“The fast action taken by New Albany Fire Department personnel to extinguish the blaze and the subsequent investigation by New Albany Police personnel resulted in the responsible party being immediately identified and arrested,” Chief Bailey said. “Unfortunately, the damage caused by the irresponsible actions of Huston will disrupt the enjoyment of the park equipment for the immediate future.”

There were no report of injuries.

