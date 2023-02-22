2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival revealed the 2023 cycling jersey Tuesday.

According to the release, the vibrant hot pink short-sleeved design has all of the Festival’s teal Pegasus and will have you standing out.

2023 PNC Tour de Lou jersey revealed. (The Kentucky Derby Festival)

You can support your favorite spring Festival and the PNC Tour de Lou by buying a jersey of your own.

Click here to buy a jersey.

Click here to sign up for the free PNC Tour de Lou Training Program.

Click here to register for the 10th PNC Tour de Lou.

