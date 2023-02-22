Contact Troubleshooters
2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival revealed the 2023 cycling jersey Tuesday.

According to the release, the vibrant hot pink short-sleeved design has all of the Festival’s teal Pegasus and will have you standing out.

2023 PNC Tour de Lou jersey revealed.
2023 PNC Tour de Lou jersey revealed.(The Kentucky Derby Festival)

You can support your favorite spring Festival and the PNC Tour de Lou by buying a jersey of your own.

Click here to buy a jersey.

Click here to sign up for the free PNC Tour de Lou Training Program.

Click here to register for the 10th PNC Tour de Lou.

