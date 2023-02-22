Contact Troubleshooters
2nd puppy found weeks after break-in, theft at Cincinnati-area pet store

One puppy remains missing and one suspect remains at-large.
Two of three puppies are now recovered after they were allegedly stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet...
Two of three puppies are now recovered after they were allegedly stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet shop in early February.(Cincinnati Animal Care)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of three puppies stolen from a pet store in Mt. Healthy is safe and sound Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Animal Care.

Three people broke in to Animal House on Hamilton Avenue on Feb. 3, according to police. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after the intrusion alarm went off to find a window broken, the door ajar and three puppies stolen.

The pups are described as pug Boston terrier mixes with brindle coats.

Police released security camera footage showing the theft and grabbing the dogs (see below.) Tips led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds last week and the recovery of the first stolen pup last week.

Police are still looking for the last remaining dog.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

