ALERT DAY: Strong winds, possibly damaging, this afternoon/evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING (2/22/23)
  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Gusts between 45 to 55 MPH; higher gusts possible in evening downpours
  • Evening heavy downpours with strong wind gusts possible
  • Another warm day expected for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quite warm and windy on Wednesday afternoon with a wind advisory in effect. Record highs are likely with highs well into the 70s even a few 80 degree highs.

Wind gusts of 45-55 mph will be possible so use caution traveling.

A fading area of thunderstorms will push in after 6 p.m. While severe thunderstorms are not expected, even heavier showers could contain very strong wind gusts. We’ll monitor the situation carefully.

Thursday will be quite sunny and warm; highs return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon. The current high temperature record for Thursday’s date in Louisville is 76°.

As the cold front finally moves through Thursday evening, a few showers are possible but most look to remain dry. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s by Friday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for future updates and possible alerts.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, February 22, 2023

