ALERT DAY: Strong winds, possibly damaging, this afternoon/evening

WIND ADVISORY: Gusts between 45 to 55 MPH; higher gusts possible in evening downpours

Evening heavy downpours with strong wind gusts possible

Another warm day expected for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quite warm and windy on Wednesday afternoon with a wind advisory in effect. Record highs are likely with highs well into the 70s even a few 80 degree highs.

Wind gusts of 45-55 mph will be possible so use caution traveling.

A fading area of thunderstorms will push in after 6 p.m. While severe thunderstorms are not expected, even heavier showers could contain very strong wind gusts. We’ll monitor the situation carefully.

Thursday will be quite sunny and warm; highs return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon. The current high temperature record for Thursday’s date in Louisville is 76°.

As the cold front finally moves through Thursday evening, a few showers are possible but most look to remain dry. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s by Friday morning.

