Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Strong winds with rounds of rain

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING
  • Monday (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Gusts between 45 to 55 MPH; higher gusts possible in storms
  • Additional showers and thunderstorms this evening
  • Record-breaking warmth Wednesday and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After morning showers push out of the region, we’ll see drier, windy, warm weather through the afternoon. Temperatures soar well into the 70s today.

A WIND ADVISORY is in place due to the potential for wind gusts between 45 and 55 MPH. A band of showers and thunderstorms march into the region tonight as the wind remains strong. Temperatures only fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be quite sunny and warm; highs return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

The current high temperature record for Thursday’s date in Louisville is 76°. As the cold front finally moves through tomorrow evening, a few showers are possible but most look to remain dry. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s by Friday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for furture updates and possible alerts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers get shot by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/20
Bullitt County Road Department crews used most of Friday morning to clean up after roughly four...
Bullitt County emergency crews continue clearing roads a day after dangerous flooding