ALERT DAY: Strong winds with rounds of rain

ALERT DAYS

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING

Monday (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: Gusts between 45 to 55 MPH; higher gusts possible in storms

Additional showers and thunderstorms this evening

Record-breaking warmth Wednesday and Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After morning showers push out of the region, we’ll see drier, windy, warm weather through the afternoon. Temperatures soar well into the 70s today.

A WIND ADVISORY is in place due to the potential for wind gusts between 45 and 55 MPH. A band of showers and thunderstorms march into the region tonight as the wind remains strong. Temperatures only fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be quite sunny and warm; highs return to the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

The current high temperature record for Thursday’s date in Louisville is 76°. As the cold front finally moves through tomorrow evening, a few showers are possible but most look to remain dry. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s by Friday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for furture updates and possible alerts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.