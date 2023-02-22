Contact Troubleshooters
Lanes, shoulders back open on I-64 East in I-264 area

By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A disabled vehicle had caused all lanes and the left and right shoulder to be blocked on I-64 East at mile marker 0.1 in the I-264 area.

There is a current traffic alert on I-264 East at mile marker 4.1 in the Bells Lane area. There are no visuals on lanes being closed, but TRIMARC shows that there is an estimated delay of about an hour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

