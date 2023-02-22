Bingham’s family legacy displayed in white allies exhibit at Roots 101 Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Roots 101 Museum’s newest exhibit shares stories of white allies who stood against racial inequalities and helped the Black community.

Some of the people featured have family members pushing their legacies forward, like the Bingham family.

Barry Bingham Sr. was born on February 10, 1906. He spent a large portion of his life speaking out against injustices happening to the Black community.

Barry was the owner of the Courier-Journal and Louisville Times. He was known to be a community activist and ally to the Black community during the Civil Rights Movement.

His granddaughter, Emily Bingham, carries the Bingham legacy with the stroke of her pen.

She’s the author of “My Old Kentucky Home.” She calls her book her love letter to the Bluegrass state.

“Even if it was written with tears in my eyes, I just don’t want us to run away from truths that make us freer,” said Emily.

Emily said people have tried to forget the commonwealth’s history with slavery. Her book is a reminder of where we have come from and where we need to strive to be as a community, which she knows her grandfather would be proud of.

“He would say something like, ‘Oh Emily, you are taking us further. Watching you and your generation is one of the great blessings I can have.’ I think he would,” said Emily.

Bingham Sr. is one of the many featured in the Roots 101 White Allies Exhibit.

Emily said her grandfather stood up against racial discrimination. He rallied against poll taxes, that kept people from voting. He also had to overcome a dark legacy within his own family.

”My grandfather’s father sometimes defended lynching because he thought it was protecting white women,” Emily said. “That man’s father, my grandfather’s grandfather, was in the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina in the 1807s. My children have to know that history. I want the children of everyone in this community to know their history and the progress and pain that went into that.”

Bingham Sr. was committed to public service and taking steps to make this city and country better for everyone.

Emily said her grandfather being featured in the White Allies exhibit is a testament to the growth seen in Louisville and a sign of the work that needs to be done.

”The amount of change that is required to make this country truly the land of the free, we have to first be the home of the brave,” said Emily. “Brave enough to look at our family’s history and communities’ history and not to being polite or fearful of looking those issues straight in the eyes.”

