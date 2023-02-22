Bond raised for man accused of fatal shooting at JBS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bond has been raised for the man accused of shooting and killing a transgender woman in the parking lot of JBS Swift in Butchertown back in early February.

Edilberto Lores Reyes is accused of killing JBS swift employee Zachee Imanitwitaho. He appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The judge raised Reyes’ bond from $100,000 to 150,000.

No motive in the alleged murder was discussed during today’s hearing.

The case will move to a grand jury in March.

