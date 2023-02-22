Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Did a bear really eat cocaine? WAVE answers questions behind the new movie

An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.
An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.

“Cocaine Bear,” a Universal Pictures film scheduled to be nationally released on Feb. 24, is inspired by the real life story of a black bear that overdosed on cocaine dropped by a former Kentucky drug investigator.

WAVE spent months gathering information on the bear and the incident leading to millions of dollars of cocaine dropped from a small plane.

The story will be shared on March 10, as WAVE debuts its new original documentary “Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop.”

The documentary can be streamed online on all WAVE apps and WAVE’s Youtube channel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville

Latest News

The owners of a house and their neighbors clear the rubble from their home that was destroyed...
Louisville, Ukrainian companies working together on donation drive on war anniversary
Holiday World hiring for summer jobs with about 2,200 positions open.
Holiday World looking for 2,200 team members for 2023 season
Metro Way and LG&E Foundation are hosting a virtual event to discuss the importance of being...
Expert speaks on being anti-racist in society
Reports first came into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after the suspect was seen running past...
Man seen running with rifle near school properties arrested by Clark County officials