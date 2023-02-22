Did a bear really eat cocaine? WAVE answers questions behind the new movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.

“Cocaine Bear,” a Universal Pictures film scheduled to be nationally released on Feb. 24, is inspired by the real life story of a black bear that overdosed on cocaine dropped by a former Kentucky drug investigator.

WAVE spent months gathering information on the bear and the incident leading to millions of dollars of cocaine dropped from a small plane.

The story will be shared on March 10, as WAVE debuts its new original documentary “Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop.”

The documentary can be streamed online on all WAVE apps and WAVE’s Youtube channel.

