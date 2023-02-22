Expert speaks on being anti-racist in society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Way and LG&E Foundation are hosting a virtual event to discuss the importance of being anti-racist in society.

Dr. Ibran Kendi, an expert in the field, said that the only way to undo racism is to constantly identify it and describe it, then dismantle it.

Many people believe that the key to ending racism is to stop talking about it, but Dr. Kendi said that is simply not true.

“When we identify racism in structural sense, in the ways in which people are being racist, it quote ‘makes people uncomfortable,’ or people are hurt,” Kendi said. “And so that’s used as a justification to not diagnose it, to not treat it, which to me makes no sense.”

Dr. Kendi has written many books, essays and scholarly journals discussing the ideas behind being anti-racist.

