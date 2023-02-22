Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as Eastern High School’s baseball team pitching coach.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former teacher and coach within Jefferson County Public Schools has been arrested in a sting operation after attempting to coerce someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity.

Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as Eastern High School’s baseball team pitching coach.

According to court documents, O’Donnell began an online conversation with a federal agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Documents state O’Donnell made the conversation sexual in nature and re-initiated the conversation the following day in an attempt to meet in person.

O’Donnell was sent to a target location, where a decoy led him inside and was immediately apprehended by officers and agents.

During an interview with officials at a United States Secret Service field office, O’Donnell said the reason he chatted and showed up to the location was “because he’s been depressed lately.”

He acknowledged to officials that he had sent and received messages, but stated he wasn’t going to actually engage in sexual acts with the alleged victim. After agents went over the text messages, O’Donnell repeated a statement saying he “had ruined his life and made a mistake.”

JCPS previously stated O’Donnell is no longer an employee with the school district.

He is due back in court on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong winds gusts this evening as rain moves in
Organizers have about two weeks left to put the finishing touches on Louisville’s St. Patrick’s...
Preparations underway for 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Bond raised for man accused of fatal shooting at JBS parking lot
A 63-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Hardin County on Tuesday evening.
Motorcyclist killed in Hardin County crash; Kentucky State Police investigating