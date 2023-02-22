Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former teacher and coach within Jefferson County Public Schools has been arrested in a sting operation after attempting to coerce someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity.

Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as Eastern High School’s baseball team pitching coach.

According to court documents, O’Donnell began an online conversation with a federal agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Documents state O’Donnell made the conversation sexual in nature and re-initiated the conversation the following day in an attempt to meet in person.

O’Donnell was sent to a target location, where a decoy led him inside and was immediately apprehended by officers and agents.

During an interview with officials at a United States Secret Service field office, O’Donnell said the reason he chatted and showed up to the location was “because he’s been depressed lately.”

He acknowledged to officials that he had sent and received messages, but stated he wasn’t going to actually engage in sexual acts with the alleged victim. After agents went over the text messages, O’Donnell repeated a statement saying he “had ruined his life and made a mistake.”

JCPS previously stated O’Donnell is no longer an employee with the school district.

He is due back in court on Feb. 24.

