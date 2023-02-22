Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll remembers Jimmy Carter

At almost 93, former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll can still recall his time with his friend and political partner, Jimmy Carter.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Georgia, turning down more medical intervention to spend his remaining time surrounded by family and loved ones.

His ties to the Bluegrass include presidential visits, and after he retired, he returned to volunteer building homes with habitat for humanity. But one of his presidential endorsements came from in the Commonwealth.

At almost 93, former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll can still recall his time with his friend and political partner, Jimmy Carter.

“I really enjoyed my friendship with President Carter,” Carroll said.

He knows Carter’s service in the White House wasn’t always the easiest.

“He’s lived a good life. He’ll go down as a relatively poor president. Unfortunately, His staff was part of his problem,” said Carroll.

Carroll was the second governor to endorse Carter for president in 1976, and he later served as the former president’s energy advisor.

“He was the kind of individual at his charitable work that he actually picked up a hammer and went to work!” Carroll said.

The two both worked as farmers, and both served their country.

Carroll says it was an honor to have a direct line to the president.

“It’s something to be proud of,” Carroll said.

Anytime the Commonwealth was in crisis, Carroll says he could pick up the phone and get help and assistance right away from the commander-in-chief. He says it was a lifeline he was forever grateful for.

“Jimmy Carter proved to be a very rewarding friend,” Carroll said.

At 98 years old, Jimmy Carter remains the oldest living president in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers get shot by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run

Latest News

Lanes, shoulders back open on I-64 East in I-264 area
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
ALERT DAY: Strong winds with rounds of rain
A courtroom
Attorney at Public Defender’s Office alleges management retaliation for union involvement
Bingham’s family legacy displayed in White Allies exhibit
Bingham’s family legacy displayed in White Allies exhibit at Roots 101 Museum
2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled
2023 PNC Tour de Lou Jersey unveiled