Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll remembers Jimmy Carter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Georgia, turning down more medical intervention to spend his remaining time surrounded by family and loved ones.

His ties to the Bluegrass include presidential visits, and after he retired, he returned to volunteer building homes with habitat for humanity. But one of his presidential endorsements came from in the Commonwealth.

At almost 93, former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll can still recall his time with his friend and political partner, Jimmy Carter.

“I really enjoyed my friendship with President Carter,” Carroll said.

He knows Carter’s service in the White House wasn’t always the easiest.

“He’s lived a good life. He’ll go down as a relatively poor president. Unfortunately, His staff was part of his problem,” said Carroll.

Carroll was the second governor to endorse Carter for president in 1976, and he later served as the former president’s energy advisor.

“He was the kind of individual at his charitable work that he actually picked up a hammer and went to work!” Carroll said.

The two both worked as farmers, and both served their country.

Carroll says it was an honor to have a direct line to the president.

“It’s something to be proud of,” Carroll said.

Anytime the Commonwealth was in crisis, Carroll says he could pick up the phone and get help and assistance right away from the commander-in-chief. He says it was a lifeline he was forever grateful for.

“Jimmy Carter proved to be a very rewarding friend,” Carroll said.

At 98 years old, Jimmy Carter remains the oldest living president in the U.S.

