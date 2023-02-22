Holiday World looking for 2,200 team members for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials said they plan to fill over 2,200 positions to meet the needs of the 2023 season.

The park will host its first two virtual events on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.

Officials said during the virtual hiring events, the prospective team members will have 15-minute phone interviews with park management.

“We offer flexible scheduling, and our Team Members are active members of their communities and schools,” Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President & CEO, Matt Eckert said. “We keep the interview process simple to match that, and we even visit nearby cities where we offer transportation, such as Evansville and Owensboro, to interview and onboard Team Members.”

Applicants must be at least 14 years-old, however the majority of the positions require applicants to be 16 or older. Adults seeking seasonal employment are also encouraged to apply.

According to the release, departments fill positions early, especially for 14 and 15 year-olds.

Holiday World already offers several job perks for seasonal team members including:

A personal Season Pass

50% off food

20% off merchandise

Employee parties with exclusive ride time

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes

Two free uniforms

Access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

$13 starting wage for individuals 16 and older

To apply or find more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.