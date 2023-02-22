Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Holiday World looking for 2,200 team members for 2023 season

Holiday World hiring for summer jobs with about 2,200 positions open.
Holiday World hiring for summer jobs with about 2,200 positions open.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials said they plan to fill over 2,200 positions to meet the needs of the 2023 season.

The park will host its first two virtual events on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.

Officials said during the virtual hiring events, the prospective team members will have 15-minute phone interviews with park management.

“We offer flexible scheduling, and our Team Members are active members of their communities and schools,” Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President & CEO, Matt Eckert said. “We keep the interview process simple to match that, and we even visit nearby cities where we offer transportation, such as Evansville and Owensboro, to interview and onboard Team Members.”

Applicants must be at least 14 years-old, however the majority of the positions require applicants to be 16 or older. Adults seeking seasonal employment are also encouraged to apply.

According to the release, departments fill positions early, especially for 14 and 15 year-olds.

Holiday World already offers several job perks for seasonal team members including:

  • A personal Season Pass
  • 50% off food
  • 20% off merchandise
  • Employee parties with exclusive ride time
  • Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area
  • Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes
  • Two free uniforms
  • Access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee
  • $13 starting wage for individuals 16 and older

To apply or find more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville

Latest News

The owners of a house and their neighbors clear the rubble from their home that was destroyed...
Louisville, Ukrainian companies working together on donation drive on war anniversary
An upcoming film is shedding light on a story so wild, it has to be seen to be believed.
Did a bear really eat cocaine? WAVE answers questions behind the new movie
Metro Way and LG&E Foundation are hosting a virtual event to discuss the importance of being...
Expert speaks on being anti-racist in society
Reports first came into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after the suspect was seen running past...
Man seen running with rifle near school properties arrested by Clark County officials