Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Home explodes when woman lights water heater

An Oklahoma home explodes when a woman tries to light her gas water heater. (KOCO)
By KOCO staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Okla. (KOCO) - A homeowner in Oklahoma who was trying to light a water tank suffered major burns after the house exploded with her inside.

It happened just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in Calumet, just west of Oklahoma City. Big, bright flames could be seen through the thick brush surrounding the home.

The Office of the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said the 42-year-old woman just had her propane tank refilled after several months.

Authorities say the woman was bleeding out the air herself. Investigators say gas had accumulated in the basement, and the home went up in flames when the homeowner went to relight the water tank.

Covered in burns, she ran a quarter of a mile down the road to her closest neighbor.

Neighbors said they could hear her screaming and put her in the shower before calling 911.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Baptist Hospital. Her burns reportedly cover 30 percent of her body.

Investigators say people should never bleed out air on their own. Instead, call a professional such as a plumber or gas supplier.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers get shot by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Credit agencies are working to improve access to credit by giving people more time to pay...
How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit
Golden Alert issued for Jasper Booker. Photo by LMPD.
LMPD issues Golden Alert for man who needs medication
Morissa Hall has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African...
16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers