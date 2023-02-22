Keeneland Library honors black men and women in the horse industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During Black History Month, Keeneland Library is opening a new exhibit called The Heart of the Turf: Racing’s Black Pioneers.

It’s a display that pays a heavy focus on Lexingtonians who worked hard on the track while living in the city’s now historic East End neighborhood.

Roda Ferraro is the exhibit’s curator.

“So we do talk not only about their lives and careers but how those lives and careers are rooted in a very specific moment in history,” said the exhibit’s curator Roda Ferraro.

Panels take you on a journey through the African American horsemen’s lens during slavery and reconstruction, all while they were competing on a high level and trying not to get phased out of the sport through Jim Crow Laws.

Most of the horsemen on display came out of one Lexington neighborhood; four are in Horse Racing’s Hall of Fame.

“We’re talking hundreds of Black horsemen and their families that lived in the East End at its prime,” Ferraro said.

There are owners and trainers here like Ed Brown, Unnamed Groomsmen, and famous ones like Clem Brooks and Will Harbut. Harbut’s son-in-law, famous exercise rider Eugene Carter and Harbut’s grandson, bloodstock agent Greg Harbut, are portrayed.

“I think it’s a very special moment for me as a Lexingtonian but also as an individual that has a very rich history in the thoroughbred business,” Greg Harbut said.

Also featured are two horsewomen trailblazers, Cheryl White, the first African American woman to ride in a pro race, and Sylvia Bishop, the first African American woman to receive a training license.

Eighty men and women who didn’t get much recognition during their day but were truly the heart of the turf.

“These folks, their lives, their contributions were critical to the Bluegrass and beyond,” Ferraro said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

The exhibit opens tomorrow to the public and runs through August 31, and there are plans to make it a traveling museum going forward.

