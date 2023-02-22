Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keeneland Library honors black men and women in the horse industry

Keeneland Library honors black men and women in the horse industry
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During Black History Month, Keeneland Library is opening a new exhibit called The Heart of the Turf: Racing’s Black Pioneers.

It’s a display that pays a heavy focus on Lexingtonians who worked hard on the track while living in the city’s now historic East End neighborhood.

Roda Ferraro is the exhibit’s curator.

“So we do talk not only about their lives and careers but how those lives and careers are rooted in a very specific moment in history,” said the exhibit’s curator Roda Ferraro.

Panels take you on a journey through the African American horsemen’s lens during slavery and reconstruction, all while they were competing on a high level and trying not to get phased out of the sport through Jim Crow Laws.

Most of the horsemen on display came out of one Lexington neighborhood; four are in Horse Racing’s Hall of Fame.

“We’re talking hundreds of Black horsemen and their families that lived in the East End at its prime,” Ferraro said.

There are owners and trainers here like Ed Brown, Unnamed Groomsmen, and famous ones like Clem Brooks and Will Harbut. Harbut’s son-in-law, famous exercise rider Eugene Carter and Harbut’s grandson, bloodstock agent Greg Harbut, are portrayed.

“I think it’s a very special moment for me as a Lexingtonian but also as an individual that has a very rich history in the thoroughbred business,” Greg Harbut said.

Also featured are two horsewomen trailblazers, Cheryl White, the first African American woman to ride in a pro race, and Sylvia Bishop, the first African American woman to receive a training license.

Eighty men and women who didn’t get much recognition during their day but were truly the heart of the turf.

“These folks, their lives, their contributions were critical to the Bluegrass and beyond,” Ferraro said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

The exhibit opens tomorrow to the public and runs through August 31, and there are plans to make it a traveling museum going forward.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

Latest News

Southern Indiana customers of CenterPoint Energy are calling for the company to take further...
CenterPoint Energy fined $125K for carbon monoxide violations
Fentanyl is deadly on its own and now it's being laced with more dangerous drug used as an...
Concerns over animal tranquilizer street drug
The Oldham County Family YMCA is closed on Thursday and Friday after the building was damaged...
Oldham County YMCA damaged in fire
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Ky Department of Juvenile Justice welcomes 81 new security personnel
FORECAST: A cold front ends our pleasant temperatures tonight