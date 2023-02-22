LMPD issues Golden Alert for man who needs medication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a man who suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication.

Authorities are looking for 73-year-old Jasper Booker. He is a black male standing at 6′0 and weighing 193 lbs.

Booker was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 12 at about 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of Riverpark Drive. His family has not heard from him, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact to the Louisville Metro Police Department at 574-LMPD (5673).

