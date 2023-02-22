Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD issues Golden Alert for man who needs medication

Golden Alert issued for Jasper Booker. Photo by LMPD.
Golden Alert issued for Jasper Booker. Photo by LMPD.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a man who suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication.

Authorities are looking for 73-year-old Jasper Booker. He is a black male standing at 6′0 and weighing 193 lbs.

Booker was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 12 at about 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of Riverpark Drive. His family has not heard from him, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact to the Louisville Metro Police Department at 574-LMPD (5673).

