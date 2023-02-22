LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.

Corporal Greg Terry of the Heritage Creek Police Department said he was assaulted Friday night while he was working off duty for Oxmoor mall security.

Around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Dicks Sporting Goods, Terry said he was standing outside with another security officer. Radios alerted them two women had stolen from Bath and Body works.

”I put my hands on the hood to try to brace myself and the bumper, I guess you say grazed or touched my left knee,” Terry said. ”I just figured if they will try to hit a police officer with a car, no telling what else they might do if they are confronted while trying to commit a crime.”

Mall security video sent by Terry showed him chasing the suspects to their car. Mall cameras also captured each suspect. Terry said the driver was wearing an orange puffer. The other suspect is seen wearing a black jacket and red hoodie.

LMPD said the suspects are facing charges of second degree assault on an officer.

Terry said the suspects car was a black Kia Rio with a temporary license plate.

WAVE News reached out to Oxmoor Mall for comment but have not heard back yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

