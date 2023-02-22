Louisville man federally charged for allegedly stealing weapons from gun stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for a Louisville man accused of stealing dozens of guns from two gun stores back in July.

Darion Finisson, 19, was charged with two counts of stealing a firearm from a licensed dealer of firearms, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Finisson, with assistance from others, allegedly stole 17 pistols, seven rifles and a shotgun from a gun store on Garland Avenue on July 17.

The guns were recovered by officials shortly after the first robbery.

Several days later, Finisson is accused of stealing six rifles and a pistol from Alpha Guns on Stephan Drive, just off Dixie Highway.

Finnison was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on July 28 and charged with two counts of burglary.

If convicted, Finnison faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Investigation is ongoing by the ATF, LMPD and Jeffersontown Police Department.

