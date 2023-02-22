Contact Troubleshooters
Man seen running with rifle near school properties arrested by Clark County officials

Reports first came into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after the suspect was seen running past Silver Creek Schools and then to Charlestown.(Storyblocks.com)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old man who was seen running past several locations in Clark County with a rifle was arrested after committing a traffic offense, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Devon Lyons and was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Reports first came into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after Lyons was seen running past Silver Creek Schools and then to Charlestown, according to a post from Sheriff Scottie Maples.

Maples confirmed the schools were placed on lockdown and notified his SRO commander, Major Nick Mobley, to form a plan to ensure the safety of children on their bus routes if needed.

“We were prepared to have every bus route in those areas followed by a police officer,” Maples said in the post. “I also had additional officers deployed to the schools.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a person with a rifle running down Memphis-Blue Lick Road and onto US 31.

Borden Henryville School Corporation Johnny Budd said the man was reported walking in the area of the Henryville campus, but did not make it onto school grounds.

Officers monitored Lyons as he entered a vehicle and was stopped by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy.

“As your Sheriff, I want to ensure I get pertinent information out to our community when our schools are placed on lockdown and there is public concern,” Maples said in the post.

Sellersburg Police and Charlestown Police assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

