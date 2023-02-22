Contact Troubleshooters
Meet some of the ‘13: The Musical’ cast

The performance will be at CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ‘13: The Musical’ tells the story of a young boy who moves from New York City to a small Indiana town.

It’s full of catchy tunes that will stick with you once the show is over, and you can catch the performance here in Louisville. Performances will be at the CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC from Feb. 23 to March 5.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

Meet some of the cast:

It's being performed at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center.

