More than $800,000 announced for rural Ky. agricultural producers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - There are six agricultural producers in rural Kentucky receiving funding from an $801,825 investment by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Dr. Tom Carew, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The investments were made by the USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program and will help the agricultural producers expand their offerings and increase income, according to a release.

“Agricultural producers are a crucial part of our economy, and helping them expand strengthens not only their economic footing but that of their local community as well,” Carew said in the release. “The Biden-Harris administration remains committed to investing in jobs, businesses, and entrepreneurial opportunities in rural Kentucky because we know that our Nation’s economic success hinges on success in rural America.”

Information below from the release on where the federal dollars are going:

Among the Oaks Herb Farm LLC will use a $77,734 grant to scale up the volume of herbal tea produced on their farm in Lee County.

Holbrook Wood Products Inc. will use a $49,999 grant to market beef as individual retail cuts. The project will serve Breathitt, Letcher and Perry counties and result in one job being saved.

Cherry Farms will use a $48,818 grant to expand beef and pork sales. The project will serve Warren, Barren, Allen and Monroe counties and result in creating one new job.

Lazy Eight Stock Farm LLC will use a $250,000 grant to provide locally grown organic produce. The project will serve central Kentucky as well as the Louisville and Cincinnati regions and result in seven jobs being created.

Equus Run Vineyards LLC will use a $125,274 grant to create specialty grape wines. The project will serve a 100 mile radius from the farm’s location and result in three jobs being created.

Talon Inc. will use a $250,000 grant to produce and market crimson cabernet and vidal blanc wines. The project will serve primarily Kentucky and surrounding states and result in two new jobs.

