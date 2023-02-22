Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist killed in Hardin County crash; Kentucky State Police investigating

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 63-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Hardin County on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a call from Fort Knox dispatch requesting assistance for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Bullion Blvd. and Innovation Way.

Early investigation revealed Jeffrey Barnes, from Vine Grove, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Bullion Blvd.

Police said for unknown reasons, Barnes entered the median before he struck a concrete drainage ditch causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP said investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

