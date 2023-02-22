Motorcyclist killed in Hardin County crash; Kentucky State Police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 63-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Hardin County on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a call from Fort Knox dispatch requesting assistance for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Bullion Blvd. and Innovation Way.

Early investigation revealed Jeffrey Barnes, from Vine Grove, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Bullion Blvd.

Police said for unknown reasons, Barnes entered the median before he struck a concrete drainage ditch causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP said investigation is ongoing.

