Thunder over Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium returns

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests looking for somewhere to spend Thunder over Louisville this year can head to the Lynn Family Stadium on April 22 for their Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium event.

The stadium said it is opening up for anyone to get a picturesque view of Thunder over Louisville while catching Louisville’s pro soccer teams.

Parking and tailgating at the Lynn Family Stadium lot opens up at 6 a.m., and stadium gates open up at 11 a.m.

Lynn Family Stadium said following the air and fireworks show, the stadium will remain open showing Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC on the stadium’s big board past midnight.

The Louisville City FC game against Charleston Battery will be shown at 7:30 p.m. and the Racing Lou FC game against Portland Thorns FC will be shown at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are general admission and will allow guests to move throughout Lynn Family Stadium for games, activities and views of the Thunder over Louisville fireworks and air show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

