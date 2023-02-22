Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tickets on sale now for Kentucky Science Center’s ThunderBlast

Courtesy: Kentucky Science Center
Courtesy: Kentucky Science Center(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ThunderBlast is returning to Louisville.

The Kentucky Science Center’s annual family-friendly event is back with even more hands-on family fun on April 22, the day of Thunder Over Louisville.

The air show and fireworks can be viewed in the 8th Street and Washington Street parking lot, according to a release.

There will be food and beverage vendors and all of the event’s proceeds benefit the Kentucky Science Center’s mission-driven programming and outreach efforts throughout the region.

“ThunderBlast is one of my favorite events,” Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said in the release. “Not only is it thrilling to be part of a long Louisville tradition with Thunder Over Louisville, I love having the chance to Do Science with families from across the region in the midst of the incredible air show overhead. This year’s plans include exciting new food trucks and a revamped children’s play area – plus, as always, some of the best views of the fireworks in town.”

When it comes to tickets this year, families have an option of purchasing a discounted family 4-pack of tickets through March 1. There are also VIP Experience tickets that can be bought.

Those attending ThunderBlast can also add-on documentary screenings in the 4-story theater to their ticket at the gate or by phone, including showing of America’s Musical Journey at 10:15 p.m.

For more information on ThunderBlast, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
An ongoing investigation is underway after two teenagers get shot by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run

Latest News

Golden Alert issued for Jasper Booker. Photo by LMPD.
LMPD issues Golden Alert for man who needs medication
Performances of '13: The Musical' are at CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC.
Meet some of the ‘13: The Musical’ cast
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
The performance will be at CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
Meet some of the '13: The Musical' cast