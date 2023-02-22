Tickets on sale now for Kentucky Science Center’s ThunderBlast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ThunderBlast is returning to Louisville.

The Kentucky Science Center’s annual family-friendly event is back with even more hands-on family fun on April 22, the day of Thunder Over Louisville.

The air show and fireworks can be viewed in the 8th Street and Washington Street parking lot, according to a release.

There will be food and beverage vendors and all of the event’s proceeds benefit the Kentucky Science Center’s mission-driven programming and outreach efforts throughout the region.

“ThunderBlast is one of my favorite events,” Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said in the release. “Not only is it thrilling to be part of a long Louisville tradition with Thunder Over Louisville, I love having the chance to Do Science with families from across the region in the midst of the incredible air show overhead. This year’s plans include exciting new food trucks and a revamped children’s play area – plus, as always, some of the best views of the fireworks in town.”

When it comes to tickets this year, families have an option of purchasing a discounted family 4-pack of tickets through March 1. There are also VIP Experience tickets that can be bought.

Those attending ThunderBlast can also add-on documentary screenings in the 4-story theater to their ticket at the gate or by phone, including showing of America’s Musical Journey at 10:15 p.m.

