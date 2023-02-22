Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Corey Z. Rowland was arrested on February 21, 2023 in connection to a shooting that occurred at...
24-year-old killed in Shepherdsville GFS distribution center shooting, another person injured
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
$5K reward offered to help identify Ky. copper wire thieves
4 students to be disciplined after incident with teacher at Meyzeek Middle School

Latest News

Bardstown couple shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter
Bardstown couple shares memories with former President Jimmy Carter
Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run
LMPD officer on leave after gun discharges, hits teenagers during stolen vehicle run
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at...
Malcolm X’s family to sue CIA, FBI, NYPD for wrongful death