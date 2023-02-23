Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bill would allow Ky. parents to file complaints about ‘obscene’ material in schools

Bill would allow Ky. parents to file complaints about ‘obscene’ material in schools
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that could keep certain books out of Kentucky schools is moving through the legislature.

Opponents of Senate Bill 5 say it harms open expression and some things should not be banned in schools.

SB 5 is one of several bills aimed at keeping certain things out of public schools and it deals with what the sponsor calls offensive or obscene materials and gives parents more of a say so in what is taught.

Opponents say it’s a book ban.

Parent Miranda Stovall says she supports the bill to give parents more rights to say no to certain types of books and subject matters.

“These books all have extreme adult sexual content. Graphic images. Things that I cannot tell you. It would violate FCC regulations,” said Stovall.

She says the books even have links to pornographic websites.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, says Senate Bill 5 could keep such material out of schools.

“The bill’s purpose is to guarantee parents’ involvement to end access to this material harmful to their family’s values and interest,” Sen. Howell said.

Opponents say it’s a slippery slope to ban books.

“Is really losing sight of the overall function of schools to train young people to think for themselves,” said Kate Miller with the ACLU.

The bill would allow parents to file written complaints if something is taught or presented that they don’t agree with and gives principals seven days to respond, along with an appeals process before the school board.

The bill easily passed the Senate Education Committee 11 to 1. Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, was the lone no vote.

“I cannot again support any bill that frustrates and limits the education of our children. For that reason, I vote no,” Sen. Thomas said.

The bill passed the full Senate in a 29 to 4 vote.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

Latest News

A record holding power lifter visited students at Grace James Academy and DuBois Academy to...
World record holding power lifter visits JCPS
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio pushed back strongly Thursday against criticism of his...
Changes to JCPS start times ‘should have been done 20 years ago,’ superintendent says
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
The family of an inmate who died at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections filed a federal...
New lawsuit filed against LMDC by family of inmate who committed suicide in 2021
Hokey Weather Facts 2/23/23