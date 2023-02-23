Contact Troubleshooters
CenterPoint Energy fined $125K for carbon monoxide violations

Southern Indiana customers of CenterPoint Energy are calling for the company to take further responsibility following their apology about an inappropriate mixture of gases.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The utility company responsible for an incident leading to more than 100 calls of carbon monoxide poisoning in southern Indiana on Christmas Eve is being fined by regulators.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission completed an investigation into the carbon monoxide leak that sent at least four people to the hospital over the holidays.

The commission announced the utility company would be fined $125,000 for violations leading to the carbon monoxide leaks.

CenterPoint Energy previously stated the cause of the leak was due to an incorrect mixture of gas at the company’s propane air facility in Jeffersonville.

The regulatory commission said four violations were committed by the utility company, including not heating liquid propane to proper temperatures, not having a proper sensor, not having a fail-safe system in place and not alerting anyone that the propane was not at the correct temperature.

Since the incident, CenterPoint has ceased operations within the Jeffersonville facility and will keep the facility shut down until the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

