Changes to JCPS start times ‘should have been done 20 years ago,’ superintendent says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio pushed back strongly Thursday against criticism of his plan to introduce more start times in the next school year.

“This should have been done 20 years ago,” Pollio said in his 2023 State of the District address. “But change is hard because it impacts so many different people.”

Pollio warned choosing to keep school start times the way they are will lead to more students losing even more time in the classroom.

“My job responsibility is to do what’s best for the kids of Jefferson County,” Pollio said. “When we look at the data that I showed, it’s very compelling.”

Pollio said 20,000 JCPS students have lost three million minutes of instruction so far this school year because of a shortage of bus drivers.

Next year, the district will reduce the number of routes from 730 down to 600.

Pollio said going from two different start times to eight will allow more students to get to school on time while reducing absenteeism in middle and high schools.

“Once again, most districts across America changed with this a decade or two ago,” Pollio said.

However, the numbers may not have the last word. Board of Education members must approve the plan.

Parents juggling children in different schools with different start times will be heard.

“The research has been there for some time and we are aware of that,” JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter said. “But when you come out with new programs and new ideas, you have to listen to the individuals because different people are impacted differently.”

Pollio told the crowd gathered to hear his remarks at the Kentucky Science Center that there were students bused to school that day three hours late. He also said it is common to have principals at some schools until 5:30, waiting for all students to be bused home.

