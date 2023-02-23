Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillan. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillan had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillan ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

