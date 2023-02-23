Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A cold front ends our pleasant temperatures tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty showers, rumbles of thunder possible this evening with a cold front moving through
  • Cooler and drier air around for Friday
  • Small weekend shower chances, Alert Day for Monday continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A band of isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will pass through this evening, lingering in Central and Southern Kentucky into early Friday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s behind the cold front causing the showers.

We’ll dry out on Friday as we sit on the cool side of the cold front. Highs will only make it into the 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon under a partly sunny sky, but that’s pretty normal for this time of year.

Clouds increase Friday night as our next system approaches, leading to scattered showers late Friday night into the early part of Saturday. Some of this may fall as snowflakes or wintry mix north of Louisville, but no problems are expected from that.

The rain shower chance on Saturday will be confined to the morning hours, leaving us with some cloud cover and highs in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Shower chances will increase on Sunday, but the jury is still out on how early they’ll arrive and how widespread they’ll be. For now, plan on a drier Sunday morning with an umbrella potentially needed for the afternoon and evening.

These showers will be due to a warm front moving in ahead of our next system, triggering an Alert Day for Monday. Exceptionally gusty winds and at least some strong storm potential are on the table for Monday, so keep an eye on our forecast as the details become clearer over the weekend.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, February 23, 2023

